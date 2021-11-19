LATEST: Tipperary gardaí investigating two further burglaries

Tipperary are gardaí investigating two further burglaries
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a burglary that was reported at premises in Toomevara at 3.30pm last Sunday.
CCTV footage has been harvested and witnesses are sought. A sum of money was stolen in the break-in.
Another burglary is under investigation in Roscrea.
This one occurred at a warehouse on the Templemore Road between 1am and 1.50am on Tuesday of this week.
A quantity of cable was taken.
