22/11/2021

Three young county Tipperary men fined for travelling outside 5km limit during Covid-19 lockdown

Reporter:

Court reporter

The three occupants of a car gardaí stopped during the Covid-19 lockdown each received €200 fines at Cashel District Court for travelling outside their 5km limit without reasonable excuse.
The fines were slapped on 24-year-old Liam Quinlan of 27 Caislean Court, Thurles; 25-year-old Kevin Keane of 26 Derrynaflan, Littleton and 24-year-old Pat McInerney of 9 Oakpark, Thurles at Cashel District Court last week for breaching the Covid-19 5km travel restriction at Erry, Thurles on February 10.
Garda Jason Cullen told the court that following a separate incident in Cashel town he spoke to the three defendants, who were in a car. They couldn’t provide a valid reason for being more than 5km from their homes. Fixed charge penalty fines were issued to them but weren’t paid.
Mr Quinlan’s solicitor Colin Morrissey explained to Judge Brian O’Shea that his client was unable to attend court for the hearing of the case because he couldn’t get a lift to Cashel from Thurles.
Mr Quinlan’s case was the first of the three to be heard in the court and on viewing his Thurles address, Judge Brian O’Shea asked whether the place they were stopped was more than 5km from Thurles. Mr Morrissey confirmed it was over the distance.
The judge was also reminded the initial incident occurred in Cashel.

