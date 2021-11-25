Annual Clonmel motorbike toy run to take place this Saturday November 27

This Saturday, November 27, the annual motorbike Christmas toy run will take place in Clonmel.
The bike run normally marks the start of the Christmas season in Clonmel and it is an event that receives strong support from the community.
This will be the tenth year that the motorbike run will take place and it is greatly appreciated by all associated with the Cuan Saor service and the children that will be in their care this Christmas. The toy run will begin at the Halfway House on the Fethard Road at 4pm and it will depart for Cuan Saor in Clonmel at 5pm.
“Anyone wishing to donate toys is asked not to wrap them. There is a shortage of toiletries and pyjamas and any donations of those items would be greatly appreciated,” said one of the organisers.
Garda Claire Murphy will switch on the lights and the siren to get the motorcade underway. It will travel down Irishtown, O’Connell Street, Gladstone Street and Parnell Street.
Donated toys can be dropped out to the Halfway House from 3pm on Saturday.
Clonmel AC U12 athletes Rory Hennessy, Devin Ryan and Alex Lawless who competed at the National Cross Country Championships at Santry last weekend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.