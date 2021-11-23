Fine imposed on young woman who verbally abused garda in Cashel

Cashel Courthouse where the case was heard at the latest sitting of Cashel District Court
A young woman who verbally abused a garda while highly intoxicated late at night in Cashel, was fined €180 at Cashel District Court's latest sitting.
Judge Brian O’Shea imposed the fine on 21-year-old Nicole O’Riordan from 37 Castlegreen Crescent, Cashel for being drunk and a danger to herself and others at Boherclough Street, Cashel on February 19.
A second offence of committing disorderly conduct in a public place on the same occasion was marked proven and taken into account in the penalty.
Garda Diarmaid Moriarty told the court he was attending an incident at Boherclough Street at 1.4oam on the night in question when Ms O’Riordan, who was highly intoxicated, shouted “f**k the gardaí”.
Her brother walked her away from the area.
Ms O’Riordan was issued with a fixed penalty notice fine but it wasn’t paid, Garda Moriarty added.
Judge Brian O’Shea fixed recognisance in the event of appeal at €60 after issuing the fine.
