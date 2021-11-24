Tipperary artist John Keating invited to exhibit in Dante's House Museum in Florence

Tipperary artist John Keating invited to exhibit in the house of Dante in Florence
Clonmel artist John Keating has been invited to exhibit in Dante's House Museum in Florence next March.
Keating who was awarded first place in painting at the Premio Nazionale per le Arti Visive in Bologna, Italy in 2020 says it is an honour to exhibit his work in the museum.
"I am delighted to have been awarded first place in painting at the Premio Nazionale per le Arti Visive in Bologna and this further honour to exhibit in such a prestigious venue in the house of Dante museum in Florence in one of their most celebrated poets and writers,” said Mr Keating.
The House Museum of Dante is dedicated to the politician, writer and poet Dante Alighieri, most famous now for his work, The Divine Comedy.
Mr Keating exhibits his work worldwide, including in China, the USA, France and Taiwan.
He has won multiple awards, including a gold medal of honour at the Olympics 2021.
Mr Keating trained in Ireland at Crawford College of Art Cork and Trinity College Dublin and in the UK at Loughborough University.
Mr Keating was born and raised in Clonmel.
“I am honoured by the fact that Tipperary is always included in mentions on these occasions,” said Mr Keating.
Watch John Keating at work in the video below:
