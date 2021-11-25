APPEAL: 11-year-old Tipperary owner of missing Teddy is said to be 'devastated'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
This is Teddy pictured above, he is a five-month-old Cava Tzu who went missing from Kilcommon, Cahir on the 18th of November.
Teddy's owner is an 11-year-old girl who is understandably devastated and we would love to help with efforts to locate and reunite Teddy with his owner.
Anyone with information can contact us at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.
Email: jamie.c.ryan@garda.ie or contact your local garda station.
