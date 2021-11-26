Search

26 Nov 2021

Nominations sought for Tipperary Person of the Year

Liam Sheedy

Liam Sheedy is a past winner of the award

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Closing date for nominations is Mon 6th December 2021

Because of Covid restrictions the Tipperary Association in Dublin was forced to cancel the awards for 2020 but intends to resume presentation of its Annual Awards for 2020.


The Awards acknowledge the special contribution and achievements of Tipperary people.


Nominations are invited in two categories:
Tipperary Person of the Year and the Hall of Fame Award.


The Awards will be presented at a special function in 2022 The Tipperary Person of the Year Award acknowledges the achievements at local, county and natiomal level, of sportspeople, academics, community activists and business people from Tipperary. The Award will be presented to an individual who made a special contribution to Tipperary in 2020.


The Hall of Fame Award honours and acknowledges the achievements and contributions made in the past by individuals in the areas of sport, culture, community developement or business.
This Award will acknowledge one of the past Tipperary "Greats"


Nominations should be sent in writing to: Pat Ryan, Hon Secretary, Tipperary Association Dublin 11 Foxfield Grove, Raheny, Dublin 5 or email proriain@gmail.com


Past winners of the award include the likes of Michael Babs Keating, Peter Ryan, Seamus Callanan and Brendan Maher to name just a few, while the Hall of Fame Award has been presented to Jimmy Finn, Mickey Rattler Byrne and many more greats of the past from the Premier County.


Closing date for nominations is Mon 6th December 2021. So, get your nominations in immediately for who you think should be included.

