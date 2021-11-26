Roscrea St Vincent De Paul in annual Christmas appeal

St. Cronan’s Conference of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) based in Roscrea is seeking donations as part of our National Annual Appeal (Theme 2021- Impossible Choices) to help those in need.

We are providing Food and Fuel Vouchers to families who require our help. Additionally, we provide more funds on Education at various levels of the education cycle from primary to third level.

Last year (2020) our Conference spent €52,000 helping people in need in the community of Roscrea Parish. Main items of expenditure: fuel €16,000, food vouchers €22,000 and education €14,000. We expect to spend this amount again by the end of 2021.

Many of you regularly support our work. Thank you. Without this help, we simply would not be able to support our fellow Parishioners on your behalf. By supporting our annual appeal, you can help a family through this winter. Your help can give them a brighter future and save them from a life of poverty. Donations can be given to members of the local Conference or left in our Vincent’s shop at Church Street, Roscrea – attention Conference President.

Envelopes also available in St. Cronan's Church.