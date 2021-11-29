Search

Household in Tipperary win mouth-watering sum of money after Lotto gamble

Congrats!

File photo

A household in Tipperary is revelling in four figures worth of Lotto winnings after they took on massive odds and won thanks to five lucky numbers.

The anonymous punter logged into their BoyleSports account and placed a €0.13 cent accumulator on five numbers in the main Irish Lotto draw for Saturday evening.

The numbers were 1, 15, 23, 30 and 39 with the added safety net of the bonus ball included in the wager.

When the draw took place, all five numbers were drawn from the machine defying odds of 40,000/1, meaning they could pop open the champagne and celebrate the stunning win.

The punter was able to log back into their account to see a mouth-watering amount of €5,200.13 sitting in their balance from their tiny bet.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We offer huge congratulations to the punter in Tipperary who has proved that you don’t have to bet big to win big. Their €0.13 cent bet transformed into a tidy sum of €5,200 in the blink of an eye and we hope they enjoy treating themselves with their winnings.”

