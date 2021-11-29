Household in Tipperary win mouth-watering sum of money after Lotto gamble

File photo
A household in Tipperary is revelling in four figures worth of Lotto winnings after they took on massive odds and won thanks to five lucky numbers.
The anonymous punter logged into their BoyleSports account and placed a €0.13 cent accumulator on five numbers in the main Irish Lotto draw for Saturday evening.
The numbers were 1, 15, 23, 30 and 39 with the added safety net of the bonus ball included in the wager.
When the draw took place, all five numbers were drawn from the machine defying odds of 40,000/1, meaning they could pop open the champagne and celebrate the stunning win.
The punter was able to log back into their account to see a mouth-watering amount of €5,200.13 sitting in their balance from their tiny bet.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We offer huge congratulations to the punter in Tipperary who has proved that you don’t have to bet big to win big. Their €0.13 cent bet transformed into a tidy sum of €5,200 in the blink of an eye and we hope they enjoy treating themselves with their winnings.”
Pictured at the recent presentation of the Paddy Power Shield at Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel were the winners Thomas Kiely and Anne Marie Quigley,.
Please take some time to donate to the GoFundMe ‘Help us help Hugh’. No matter how small the donation, it all counts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.