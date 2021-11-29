Tipperary cast hit by covid - stage production is deferred

The Multeen Players had to make the difficult decision to postpone their scheduled performance of Big Maggie due to start tomorrow night, Thursday, December 2.
“BIG MAGGIE DEFERED”
With some of the cast hit by covid last week, it wouldn’t be safe for cast or patrons to proceed. However, the rescheduled dates are announced, and the play will take place Thursday, January 27 to Sunday, January 30.
Any tickets sold for a specific night in December will be eligible for the same night in January, or we can facilitate a refund or change of night. Tickets remain on sale In Heffernan's and Butler’s Centra Dundrum. A perfect stocking filler for someone perhaps.
