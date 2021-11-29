Cashel car park to close on December 1

Tipperary County Council has notified the public that Main Street Car Park (also known as Buckley Car Park), Cashel will be closed temporarily on Wednesday next the December 1 from 6.00am to 4pm.
The public has been asked to use alternated public car parks in Cashel.
In addition to the existing public car parks, additional car parking spaces will be made available at the rear of Cashel Library (off Friar Street).
