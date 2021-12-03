Collecting cans in Tipperary and turning the money into trees!

The Groups Aluminium can collection continues again this Saturday in the car park from 10am - 11am. The first 10 months of the collection have allowed us to turn the money raised into trees which have been planted inside the fence in the Inch Field.

Our thanks to ABP group and the community for supporting this initiative and helping with the biodiversity and image of the special area of conservation. This will all be added to next year’s entry form as we try to bridge the gap between bronze and silver medals. The Swiss Walk has been very popular since it was upgraded and the second section along the Fisherman’s Path will be ready for this weekend all going well. There will be a closure to the woodland trail this week and maybe into next week as the path gets an upgrade. Since the walk through the woods was created with the help of LEADER funding it has been a huge success and the upgrade is welcomed.

SANTA WILL BE IN THE GROTTO THIS WEEKEND

Our Santa will be in the grotto this weekend on Friday from 5pm-8pm, Saturday from 2pm-5.15pm and Sunday from 2pm-6pm. Under current Government rules we will be allowing one family at a time in the grotto and a max of six in a pod. We ask that patrons have the correct admission ready and it’s €5 per child. At time of going to press this is the situation but we will try make sure the children get to see Santa in a safe atmosphere so please adhere to the guidelines. The last of the summer bedding was killed off with the frost so it can now be cleared for next year.

Once again this year the town has been lit up for Christmas and there will be a significant amount of funding required after the council grant, so we would encourage anyone that can give a few bob to log onto the GoFundMe page and donate towards the cost of the lights. (See piece on opposite page)