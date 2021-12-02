Motorist ran from garda who followed his car in Cahir, Cashel Court told

Cashel Courthouse where the case was heard at the latest sitting of Cashel District Court
A Cahir-based motorist turned the lights off in his car when he attracted a garda’s attention, drove off at speed and after turning into a housing estate tried to run away from the officer, Cashel Court heard last week.
The long arm of the law, however, caught up with 42-year-old Daniel Bajdak of 22 Barnora Crescent, Cahir, who received a two-year driving ban and fines totalling €550 at the court after he pleaded guilty to careless driving and driving without insurance cover at Farranlahassery, Cahir on March 30.
Garda Jamie Ryan said he was passing through Cahir at 11pm on this date when he saw a car turn off the Clonmel Road. When the vehicle passed him, he immediately turned around his car. The driver of the other vehicle switched off the lights of his car, drove through a roundabout and drove at speed. Garda Ryan said he saw the vehicle turn right into a housing estate.
When the car stopped, the driver, Daniel Bajdak ran from the vehicle but Garda Ryan stopped him and demanded he produce his driving licence and insurance at a garda station within ten days. These documents weren’t produced.
Judge Brian O’Shea disqualified Mr Bajdak’s licence for two years and fined him €300 for driving without insurance and imposed a one year concurrent driving licence disqualification and €250 fine for the careless driving offence.
He fixed recognisance in the event of appeal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.