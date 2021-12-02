Search

02 Dec 2021

Motorist ran from garda who followed his car in Cahir, Cashel Court told

Motorist ran from garda who followed his car in Cahir, Cashel Court told

Cashel Courthouse where the case was heard at the latest sitting of Cashel District Court

Reporter:

Court reporter

A Cahir-based motorist turned the lights off in his car when he attracted a garda’s attention, drove off at speed and after turning into a housing estate tried to run away from the officer, Cashel Court heard last week.
The long arm of the law, however, caught up with 42-year-old Daniel Bajdak of 22 Barnora Crescent, Cahir, who received a two-year driving ban and fines totalling €550 at the court after he pleaded guilty to careless driving and driving without insurance cover at Farranlahassery, Cahir on March 30.
Garda Jamie Ryan said he was passing through Cahir at 11pm on this date when he saw a car turn off the Clonmel Road. When the vehicle passed him, he immediately turned around his car. The driver of the other vehicle switched off the lights of his car, drove through a roundabout and drove at speed. Garda Ryan said he saw the vehicle turn right into a housing estate.
When the car stopped, the driver, Daniel Bajdak ran from the vehicle but Garda Ryan stopped him and demanded he produce his driving licence and insurance at a garda station within ten days. These documents weren’t produced.
Judge Brian O’Shea disqualified Mr Bajdak’s licence for two years and fined him €300 for driving without insurance and imposed a one year concurrent driving licence disqualification and €250 fine for the careless driving offence.
He fixed recognisance in the event of appeal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media