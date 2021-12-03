Two-Mile-Borris man told to pay €500 to poor box

Thurles District Court
A Two-Mile-Borris man found in possession of cocaine, was directed to pay €500 to the Thurles district court poor box.
Conor Scanlon, of The Beckett, Glencarrig, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, was found to be in possession of €315 worth of cocaine, at Hazelwood Grove, Dublin road, Thurles, on April 19, 2020. Garda Mark Culllnane charged Mr Scanlon with unlawful possession of drugs.
Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Mr Scanlon, 27, had had money difficulties at the time, but is unlikely to come before the court again. “He is endeavouring to do the right thing,” said Mr Fitzgerald. “It was a once off. He has learned his lesson.”
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath directed that Mr Scanlon enter into a peace bond for 12 months, and that he pay €500 to the court poor box by January 25 next to avoid a conviction.
Captains Gearoid O’Doherty, Tralee Parnells (left) and Fionán O’Sullivan, Skeheenarinky, with Cork referee Ciaran O’Regan before last Saturday’s match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.