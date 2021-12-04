Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club honours three of its members

Caption: Attending Carrick Lions Club’s celebration dinner back row: John Brett, Maria Madden, Rosaleen Foley, Vera Walsh, Teresa Connolly and Stephanie Keating. Seated: Pat Murphy, District Governor Ann Ellis, President Brian White and Teresa Dineen, International Director of Lions Clubs International.

Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions honoured three of their own for their trojan work for the community organisation at a long-awaited celebration dinner at the Carraig Hotel on Saturday, November 13.

The dinner was an occasion to celebrate the election of its former President Ann Ellis as Lions District Governor for Ireland.

Ann was elected as District Governor for Ireland’s Lions Clubs back in July but due to Covid-19 restrictions her local club was unable to host a handover dinner to mark her achievements.

The occasion finally arrived on November 13 and Carrick Lions Club members were joined by the District Governor team and guests from other Lions Clubs along with Ann’s family and friends.

During the function, Carrick Lions Club President Brian White presented Anne with the Melvin Jones Fellowship that was awarded to her in 2019 for her dedicated services to humanity.

The Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.

Mr White also presented a Service Award to John Brett in recognition of his many years service as the club’s treasurer.

And Ann Ellis presented pins to Mr Brett and Pat Murphy to honour their more than 30 years’ service to the Lions Club. Vera Walsh was also presented with a pin to mark her 10 years of service to the club.

Thanks

Carrick Lions Club thanks the Carraig Hotel for a wonderful evening, delicious food and great service.

They thank Stephanie Keating who acted as Master of Ceremonies, Pete Smith for the video/photographs, Anne Marie Magorrian for her photographs, Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub for her design and printing work, The Rose Bowl and Mary’s Florist.