05 Dec 2021

County Tipperary publican fined €1,000 for having people on his premises after hours

The proprietor of a Holycross pub was fined €1,000 at Cashel District Court last week for having people in his bar after pub closing time.
Judge Brian O’Shea imposed this fine on Patrick Skehan, proprietor of Skehan’s Pub in Holycross, after he pleaded guilty to allowing people on his premises after hours on October 7, 2020.
Sergeant Carol O’Leary gave evidence that at 12.45am on this date, a garda was on patrol in Holycross when he saw a man leave a pub, sit into the passenger seat of a car and leave.
The gardaí went into the licensed premises to inspect it and found approximately 17 people in the bar.
Inspection
Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy explained the people in the pub were relatives of the publican and the person who left the premises had bought drink at the pub’s off-licence.
He pointed out that the licence for the pub was in his client’s name for the last ten years and he had no previous convictions.
Mr Skehan had taken this matter seriously and had a very good record up to this, the solicitor added.
While Judge O’Shea fined the publican, he pointed out he wouldn’t endorse Mr Skehan’s licence.

