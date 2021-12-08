BIG READ: Developer's frustration that €50m development is still awaiting the green light

A €50 million development proposed for Tipperary Town at Dundrum Road, Garranacanty, outside the town, includes the construction of a nursing home facility with an associated assisted living- facility and an independent residential development of 96 houses.

The person behind the development is Cork-based Pramukh Gogineni, who has a track record in this type of development.

Having submitted all the necessary documentation to the relevant authorities, Pramukh was aiming to commence development in early Spring of 2022. However, the development has still not been issued a planning grant with a decision yet again postponed.

According to Pramukh: “I have done everything that is required to move this project forward and it is so frustrating to be still waiting on a decision from the authorities.

"I have already lost six months due to a hold up regarding the N24 development. With this resolved I was just anxious to get going on the project, so any further delay will seriously affect my works timeline. Tipperary needs this development and the quicker we get working on it the better.

"The houses that will be provided in this development are ‘A’ rated. There are no such rated houses in Tipperary Town and we are looking at a completely new build which will provide homeowners with minimal running costs and houses to a standard not available anywhere else in the town or area,” he said.

Any planning application for residential development, on land zoned for residential use or a mixture of residential and other uses, must satisfy the requirements of Part V of the Planning and Development Act, 2000 (as amended), in relation to the provision of social/affordable housing and this applies to this development which ensures that 10% of the houses built, will go for social and affordable housing.

"It is also noted that extra costs to be incurred in the development of the connecting road from Dundrum road to Cashel N74 road is being covered by the developer.

“This is a major contribution on my part and I am happy to do so to ensure development of adequate access routes,” says Pramukh. The frustration that Pramukh feels is evident when asked if the delay has changed his mind about the development.

“I am committed 100% to this project as I really believe that Tipperary Town needs this development. I would however have expected more support throughout the application/planning process. This is a €50 million development and I don’t see many developers bringing this type of development to the town.

"I am really excited about the development but I am so frustrated at the continuous delay in the approval and issuing of the planning grant.

"I have timelines which I need to reach and the initial delay regarding the N24 development skewed with those plans.

"Now I just want to get on with the development which I believe will provide a great boost for the town and will provide houses and care facilities to the highest standard. I have submitted everything that has been required of me and I just want to get on site and to start work on the project.”