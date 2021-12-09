Tipperary man receives district court fine for possessing small amount of heroin

A 37-year-old Clonmel man was slapped with a €300 fine at Cashel District Court where he received his fourth conviction for drugs possession.
Darren McGuire of 8 Heywood Close, Clonmel received the fine after he pleaded guilty to having €20 worth of diamorphine, also known as heroin, at Woodview, Cahir on June 15, 2020. He had two previous drugs possession convictions and one previous conviction for possessing drugs for sale or supply to others for which he received a suspended jail term.
Solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client had linked in with Focus Ireland and was now one of its tenants in Clonmel.
As he imposed the fine, Judge Brian O’Shea warned a prison term faced Mr McGuire if he appeared before the court again for drugs possession. Mr Leahy replied that his client wouldn’t come before the court again.
