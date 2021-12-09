Cashel based motorist receives driving ban for driving without insurance cover

Cashel Courthouse where the case was heard at the latest sitting of Cashel District Court
A 51-year-old Cashel-based motorist has received a two-year driving licence disqualification and €400 fine for driving without insurance in Cahir.
Judge Brian O’Shea imposed these penalties on Raimundas Vereckas of 105 Caiseal na Rí, Cashel at Cashel District Court where the defendant pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence at Mitchelstown Road, Cahir on November 4, 2020.
Mitchelstown Road
Garda Jamie Ryan told the court he stopped the silver Ford transit van Mr Vereckas was driving at 3.28pm on this date while carrying out a patrol on the Mitchelstown Road.
He made a demand to the defendant to produce his insurance and driving licence to a garda station within ten days. Mr Vereckas hadn’t any insurance and Latvian law enforcement confirmed no driving licence was issued for him.
He had one previous conviction for theft imposed last year.
Judge O’Shea marked the driving without a licence offence proven and taken into account in the overall penalty he imposed for the insurance offence.
The judge also fixed recognisance in the event of appeal at €100
