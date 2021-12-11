Four-year driving ban for Cashel man who drove without insurance

A 32-year-old Cashel man caught driving without insurance cover for the second time in under a year, had been trying to keep his business going after the breakdown of a business partnership, his solicitor pleaded at Cashel District Court’s latest sitting.

Gavin Michael Browne of 122 Spafield Crescent, Cashel received a four-year driving ban and €300 fine at the court for driving without insurance at Lower Green, Cashel on March 3, 2021.

Judge Brian O’Shea marked the offences of failing to produce his insurance cert or driving licence to gardaí to be proven and taken into account in the penalty.

Garda Jamie Ryan, who stopped Mr Browne on this date, said there was an insurance disc on the Ford Mondeo the defendant was driving but when he made enquiries, the insurance cover had been cancelled.

He demanded the production of Mr Browne’s insurance and driving licence documents at a garda station within 10 days but no documents were produced.

Previous Conviction

The court heard Mr Browne had one previous conviction for driving without insurance for an offence that occurred in July, 2020 for which he received a two-year driving ban in May this year.

The driving ban came into force two months after he was stopped by Garda Ryan.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client pleaded guilty to the offences.

He explained that Mr Browne was an electrical contractor and a business partnership he was involved in broke down.

This left him in difficulty and he tried to keep matters going.

After imposing penalty, Judge O’Shea fixed recognisance in the event of appeal at €100.