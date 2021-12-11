Search

11 Dec 2021

Four-year driving ban for Cashel man who drove without insurance

Driving ban for Cashel motorist who drove without insurance to keep his business going

Cashel Courthouse where the case was heard at the latest sitting of Cashel District Court

Reporter:

Court reporter

A 32-year-old Cashel man caught driving without insurance cover for the second time in under a year, had been trying to keep his business going after the breakdown of a business partnership, his solicitor pleaded at Cashel District Court’s latest sitting.
Gavin Michael Browne of 122 Spafield Crescent, Cashel received a four-year driving ban and €300 fine at the court for driving without insurance at Lower Green, Cashel on March 3, 2021.
Judge Brian O’Shea marked the offences of failing to produce his insurance cert or driving licence to gardaí to be proven and taken into account in the penalty.
Garda Jamie Ryan, who stopped Mr Browne on this date, said there was an insurance disc on the Ford Mondeo the defendant was driving but when he made enquiries, the insurance cover had been cancelled.
He demanded the production of Mr Browne’s insurance and driving licence documents at a garda station within 10 days but no documents were produced.
Previous Conviction
The court heard Mr Browne had one previous conviction for driving without insurance for an offence that occurred in July, 2020 for which he received a two-year driving ban in May this year.
The driving ban came into force two months after he was stopped by Garda Ryan.
Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client pleaded guilty to the offences.
He explained that Mr Browne was an electrical contractor and a business partnership he was involved in broke down.
This left him in difficulty and he tried to keep matters going.
After imposing penalty, Judge O’Shea fixed recognisance in the event of appeal at €100.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media