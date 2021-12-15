Revealed: Tipperary projects to share in funding of €1 million for social enterprises

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced funding of €1 million to support 247 social enterprises with their capital costs.

The Social Enterprises Capital Grants Scheme will provide small grants to social enterprises to assist them in carrying out renovations or repairs to their premises.

The funding will also be used for the purchase of equipment such as outdoor seating and canopies, playground equipment, machinery, kitchen equipment, laptops, iPads and printers, training equipment, CCTV and so on.

Grants ranging from a few hundred euro to €14,500 are being provided under the scheme, which is funded from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The grants will be administered on behalf of the Department by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Making the announcement Minister Humphreys said that she is very conscious that Covid-19 has been challenging for all businesses, including social enterprises.

“This funding will assist almost 250 social enterprises with specific costs in relation to their facilities. In some cases, it will cover the cost of fixing a leaky roof or putting in a new kitchen.

“Other organisations will use the funding to purchase the likes of new furniture or IT equipment. The grants may be small in nature but I know they will greatly assist social enterprises the length and breadth of the country who have continued to serve their communities through the pandemic.”

The Tipperary projects to receive funding are as follows: Tipperary Community Services Centre, Tipperary Town, €5,000 for kitchen equipment; Tipp Mid West Radio, €5,000 for a radio transmitter; Ballyporeen Community Centre, €2,400 for building repairs; Energy Comm Tipperary Co-operative CLG, €4,752 for energy saving equipment; Siúl Eile Tipperary, €4,554 for office equipment; Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, Tipperary, €4,737 for air-bikes and cross trainers; Roscrea Cares CLG, €5,600 for building repairs; SCEAL Society Ltd, Lorrha €4,099 for coffee machine; Slieveardagh Rural Development CLG, €2,000 for central heating repair. Written by Martin Quinn