Garda chief warns public to be on the alert for 'opportunistic' thieves after Cahir area burglaries

Five houses were targeted by burglars in the Cahir, Clogheen and Ardfinnan areas on Saturday evening.
Quantities of cash and jewellery were taken in raids on houses that occurred between 4pm and 8pm.
APPEAL
Superintendent Eddie Golden issued a plea to the public to assist the investigation that is now taking place.
“Anybody who witnessed suspicious vehicles or people in the areas at that time are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station at 052 7441222 or any garda station,” said Superintendent Golden.
He appealed to people to be particularly mindful at this time of the year to take steps to protect their homes.
ALARM
“People should leave on lights and make sure alarms are active when leaving the property.
“Even when people are in the property they should have the front and back door locked at all times and at night they should have the alarm on,” he said.
He also advised motorists to make sure that cars parked in the driveway were locked at all times.
“Opportunists are on the lookout for cash or presents left in cars so lock the doors at all times,” he added.
To market! To market! volunteers and customers at Nenagh’s Country Market with some of the local produce that is on sale at the marketin the run-up to Christmas Picture: Bridget Delaney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.