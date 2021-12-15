Search

15 Dec 2021

Garda chief warns public to be on the alert for 'opportunistic' thieves after Cahir area burglaries

Spate of burglaries

Gardaí warning to Louth homeowners: "Burglars are watching your home"

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Five houses were targeted by burglars in the Cahir, Clogheen and Ardfinnan areas on Saturday evening.
Quantities of cash and jewellery were taken in raids on houses that occurred between 4pm and 8pm.
APPEAL
Superintendent Eddie Golden issued a plea to the public to assist the investigation that is now taking place.
“Anybody who witnessed suspicious vehicles or people in the areas at that time are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station at 052 7441222 or any garda station,” said Superintendent Golden.
He appealed to people to be particularly mindful at this time of the year to take steps to protect their homes.
ALARM
“People should leave on lights and make sure alarms are active when leaving the property.
“Even when people are in the property they should have the front and back door locked at all times and at night they should have the alarm on,” he said.
He also advised motorists to make sure that cars parked in the driveway were locked at all times.
“Opportunists are on the lookout for cash or presents left in cars so lock the doors at all times,” he added.

Tipperary homeowners urged to check alarms in the lead-up to Christmas

Fire service attended 280 fires in Tipperary homes in 2020

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media