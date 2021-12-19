BREAKING: Gardaí in Tipperary investigating incident of endangerment issue appeal

File photo
Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating an incident of endangerment that occurred on December 18 at approximately 6pm–7pm in The Chase estate, Clonmel by a white Audi A4.
One male in his mid-20s has been arrested and is currently detained in Clonmel Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A number of persons have been interviewed and witness statements taken.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage or with any information to please contact Clonmel gardaí on 052-6177640 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111
