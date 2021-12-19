Revealed: Planning GRANTED for massive Lidl retail development in Clonmel

Planning has been granted for a massive Lidl retail development in Clonmel.

The popular German retailer made an application for the project on Queen Street and Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel.

Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Michael Murphy, has welcomed the green light for the development.

The application includes the demolition of existing buildings on site including the eastern boundary wall and southern boundary treatments.

The boundary walls along with north and west sides of the application site will remain.

The memorial located at the south east corner of the site will remain and would be set into a wider landscape plaza.

A plaque on the western boundary wall will, if necessary be moved to a public location on the same wall where it is visible to the general public.

The construction of a mixed used development including Building A – a single storey discount foodstore with of sales license area and gross floor area (GFA) of 2,220sqms; Building B – single storey restaurant/Café 21sqms GFA; with external seating area; and Building C – two storey building with retail of grounds floor 117sqms and offices hub on first floor 209sqms; ESB substation building 22.75sqms GFA; mechanical plant area to the north of the foodstore.

The development also includes a new vehicular access on Queen Street with a right hand turn lane; the inset of the existing bus stop to an off road position; the creation of a public plaza to the south of the foodstore including all soft and hard landscaping features; landscaped walkway along the eastern boundary of the site; 142 vehicle parking spaces including 2 electric vehicle parking spaces (20% of all parking spaces will be ducted for future EV parking); 96 cycle parking spaces (both covered and uncovered); covered trolley and cycle parking bay next to foodstore entrance circa 53sqm.

The development includes all drainage and sustainable urban drainage infrastructure. Solar photovoltaic panels on the roof of the foodstore; all signage including a branded “flagpole sign” at the proposed vehicle entrance.

The council attached seventeen conditions to their decision.