Tipperary gardaí clampdown on illegal taxi operators in Clonmel district after reports

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has welcomed the garda clamp down on illegal taxi operators.

The Sinn Féin TD was speaking after Superintendent Derek Smart informed members of the JPC of a recent joint operation with the National Transport Authority in response to information received about illegal operators in the Clonmel district.

Deputy Browne said: “I welcome the collaboration between An Garda Siochana and the NTA on this issue.

“The undercover operation took place on November 13th.

“Illegal taxi operators have a severe and negative impact on the ability of legal operators to maintain their livelihoods.

“Legal taxi operators invest heavily in their vehicles and in ensuring that they meet the regulations demanded of the sector in order to provide a safe, prompt and reliable service to the public.

“One matter that has to be drawn to everybody’s attention is that legal operators have the appropriate insurance that will provide coverage for passengers in the event of an accident.

“People who avail of illegal operators will enjoy no such certainty.

“During this Christmas period and beyond, I appeal to people to only avail of the services of operators who are legal, and who invest heavily in their business to ensure a good, safe and reliable service for their customers.

“Taxi operators have been hit hard by the pandemic. We need to support those who invest in our convenience and safety.”