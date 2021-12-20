Search

20 Dec 2021

The show will go on in Tipperary Town

Cinema starting times moved to follow Government guidelines

The show will go on.Following the latest Government guidelines regarding opening hours the Tipperary Excel Centre has moved film starting times.
"We are delighted to inform you all that the movies will continue to play - just a little earlier. Our 8pm movies will now start at 5pm onwards. We look forward to your continued support. We have some great movies opening this Christmas Season
Marvel Studios Spider-Man No Way Home The King's Man Matrix: Ressurections Clifford The Big Red Dog Movie," said a spokesperson.

Local News

