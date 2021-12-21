Search

21 Dec 2021

HSE appeals to Tipperary people to get Covid-19 booster and first vaccine jabs as soon as possible

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The Department of Public Health South East is urging everyone eligible for a Covid-19 booster dose, and those who have yet to receive their first dose, to do so as soon as possible through any of the HSE walk-in clinics, local GPs, and pharmacies.

Public Health South East believes there will be a significant increase in Covid-19 infections in the community linked to Christmas social activity and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

For this reason, we also encourage everyone to limit social activity and social contacts in the coming days in order to reduce the risk of household outbreaks over the coming weekend.

Those who are at highest risk of serious illness are the unvaccinated, and those who are elderly, vulnerable, and immunocompromised, who have not received their booster. Booster and full vaccination will offer you best protection against infection, serious illness, and hospitalisation.

Mixed vaccination, also known as heterologous vaccination, is safe. Those who availed of the AstraZeneca and single shot Janssen vaccine can safely receive a booster mRNA vaccine, with either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, as soon as they are eligible.

Dr Carmel Mullaney, Director of Public Health South East, said: “The South East is privileged to have an exceptionally high uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 99.9% uptake among adults in Waterford and Carlow. There are still people who have not been vaccinated but it is not too late, and vaccination is free and easily available. I would encourage those who have not been vaccinated to avail of this protection, as with very high levels of community transmission, they are at most risk of severe illness from COVID-19 at this time.

“We have seen evidence of waning of immunity among those who were fully-vaccinated in the early part of the year, with more serious illness and outbreaks occurring among elderly, vulnerable, and immunocompromised in recent months. This is why it is extremely important to ensure those who are eligible for a booster dose avail of this as soon as possible.”

 

Local News

