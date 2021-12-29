Remembrance Night for departed loved ones to be held in Tipperary Town

A Remembrance Night for loved ones will be held at The Plan in Tipperary Town on
New Year's Eve.
On New Year's Eve the orgganisers of the event will be placing a tea light on the footpaths around the bandstand in memory of loved ones no longer with us. You can place your tealight anytime during the day. If you would like the organisers to place one for you please contact the organisers. The event will go live during the evening to show all the candles lighting for loved ones.
Our sixteen-month-old gets bathed regularly on the kitchen table in a bath we bought online. But for us, we have to remember to shower as our schedules can be so hectic.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.