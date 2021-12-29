Walk-in vaccination clinics in Clonmel today and this week
The HSE will be operating walk-in booster clinics in Clonmel today and this week.
The clinics are now accepting people aged 30 years and older.
Today the booster clinic is open from 10:30am to 6:30pm.
The following times apply for the rest of the week:
Thursday, December 30, 10.30am to 6.30pm
Friday, December 31, 1pm to 4pm
Sunday, January 2, 8.30am to 4pm
Separately, clinics will be administering does one and two on Friday, December 31 9.15am to 12.15pm.
All clinics are located at the Clonmel Park Hotel.
