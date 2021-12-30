Revealed: Former public house in Tipperary to go up for sale in online auction for €190,000

Chawkes Public House, Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 A786
A former public house in Tipperary is go up for sale as part of a worldwide online auction for €190,000.
Chawkes Public House, Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel boasts a town centre location and is a vacant possession.
The BidX1 auction date is February 17.
The property comprises a public house together with residential accommodation overhead.
Extending to approximately 306 sq. m (3,293 sq. ft) with a seven day Publican's Licence included.
