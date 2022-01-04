Search

04 Jan 2022

'Let down by litter at various vacant premises,' results of litter survey in Tipperary

 Tipperary Town loses its Clean status, Clonmel rises to 16th spot

Two Co Kildare towns are the top ten cleanest in litter survey

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The final survey of 2021 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Clonmel again ‘Clean to European Norms’ and rising to 16th place in the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

Tipperary Town, however, has lost its Clean status and is ‘moderately littered’ in 25th spot. The study found PPE litter was found to be at its highest level nationwide since the pandemic began.

Naas finished ahead of Portlaoise and Ennis to record its first win in the annual rankings. There was a slight fall in the number of clean towns nationwide, to 22.

The An Taisce report for Clonmel stated: 

A typically strong performance by Clonmel with seven out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade.  These included all three approach roads, O’Connell Street and Richard Mulchay Park and Playgrounds – the latter is a wonderful resource and was excellently presented and maintained with all aspects within in very good order.  The Bring Centre beside stadium / racecourse was in a poor state in a previous survey – it has improved somewhat but was still moderately littered.  The two most heavily littered sites in Clonmel were the Bring Facility at Westgate Car Park and a Miscellaneous site at corner of Parnell Street and College Street – there was no change at this corner site since it was highlighted in a previous survey.

The An Taisce report for Tipperary Town stated: 

A disappointing showing after a superb result earlier in 2021. Top-ranking sites in Tipperary town included the residential area of Canon Hayes Park, Lidl and Market Yard – the latter was particularly freshly presented and maintained.  The Main Street would have got the top grade but was let down by litter at various vacant premises.  There were heavy levels of litter along the N24 Clonmel Approach Road and Pearse Park.  The Miscellaneous Site at ‘Bank Place’ has been highlighted in many previous IBAL surveys – it remains a heavily littered site.   

PPE litter on the increase

The report showed PPE litter at record levels, with an increase in the presence of both masks and gloves. “It would appear that this litter is accumulating as the pandemic continues, as there remains an understandable reticence to pick up other people’s PPE,” says IBAL’s Conor Horgan. “The disposable blue face mask has become a ubiquitous part of the landscape up and down the country. People have not moved to reusable masks and people are not taking care of their masks.” International research* has found PPE litter accounting for as much as 5% of all litter, and likely to have “a devastating, lasting effect on the environment”. Mask use is forecast to remain high into 2022.

There was a significant rise in other pandemic-related litter, such as coffee cups, while alcohol-related litter remained at previous levels despite hospitality reopening and the survey being conducted in winter.

IBAL has frequently criticised the failure of local authorities to clean up sites identified in its surveys as heavily littered, and this was again the case. Of 89 such sites highlighted in summer last year, only 33% had been addressed by the time of this most recent survey.     

2021 was the 19th year of the IBAL Anti-Litter League.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media