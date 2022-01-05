Search

05 Jan 2022

Network Ireland Tipperary branch elect new president and committee

The branch are also hoping to return to in-person networking

Network Ireland Tipperary branch elect new president and committee

New President Laura Bourke, Aspire Recruitment

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Network Ireland Tipperary have announced their new president and committee for 2022. 

Founder of Aspire Recruitment Laura Bourke will take the helm as president. 

“I am proud to take on the role of Branch President for 2022”, says Laura Bourke. “We have come through challenging times in business during the pandemic to date, and there is a huge appetite for women in business to strive forward with their careers and businesses,” said Ms Bourke. The new committee members are: 

Susan Ryan (Vice-president), Travel Counsellor

Louise Haughney (Treasurer), Setanta College

Tracey Grimes (Secretary), The Hideaway

Marian Kennedy (Ex Officio), A New Mum & PPR Healthcare

Geraldine Jones, Skin Formulas & Mediskin

Laura Moloney, Laurel the Salon

Joanne O’Herlihy, JL Designs

Miriam Durack, 2UpSkill Training and Coaching.


They say their aim for 2022 is to bring back in-person networking and host events members want, according to their feedback. 

Network Ireland are a non-profit, voluntary group of women in business, with branches nationwide.  

New members are welcome and can get in touch at tipperary@networkireland.ie or phone Laura directly on 087 1199567.

Information evening on proposed Tipperary primary care centre

West Tipperary GAA club greatly saddened at death of club stalwart

John Blek coming to Clonmel World Music

Storyteller: Salt in the Water nominated for Folk Song of the Year

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media