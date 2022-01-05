Network Ireland Tipperary branch elect new president and committee

New President Laura Bourke, Aspire Recruitment
Network Ireland Tipperary have announced their new president and committee for 2022.
Founder of Aspire Recruitment Laura Bourke will take the helm as president.
“I am proud to take on the role of Branch President for 2022”, says Laura Bourke. “We have come through challenging times in business during the pandemic to date, and there is a huge appetite for women in business to strive forward with their careers and businesses,” said Ms Bourke. The new committee members are:
Susan Ryan (Vice-president), Travel Counsellor
Louise Haughney (Treasurer), Setanta College
Tracey Grimes (Secretary), The Hideaway
Marian Kennedy (Ex Officio), A New Mum & PPR Healthcare
Geraldine Jones, Skin Formulas & Mediskin
Laura Moloney, Laurel the Salon
Joanne O’Herlihy, JL Designs
Miriam Durack, 2UpSkill Training and Coaching.
We'd like to introduce you to our 2022 Committee! We are working hard to ensure that as many of the 2022 events are "in person" & support our business women in Co Tipperary, also supported by @LEOTipperary. #NowIsTheTime #Tipperary @Network_Ireland #networking @LauraBourkeRec pic.twitter.com/l2laUF0YuU— Network Ireland Tipperary (@network_tipp) January 5, 2022
They say their aim for 2022 is to bring back in-person networking and host events members want, according to their feedback.
Network Ireland are a non-profit, voluntary group of women in business, with branches nationwide.
New members are welcome and can get in touch at tipperary@networkireland.ie or phone Laura directly on 087 1199567.
