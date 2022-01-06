Tipperary County Council continues to operate under restriction during pandemic

Tipperary County Council’s Crisis Management Team met this week and will continue to meet over the next few weeks to consider the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on its services.

Tipperary County Council is reassuring citizens during this difficult time that the health and wellbeing of customers, Councillors, employees and their families continues to be of the upmost importance and it is the intention to continue to provide services in line with the current Covid-19 Government advice to keep everyone safe while continuing to minimise contact in the way the council is working.

In a statement issued, the local authority sayus: "While our offices will continue to remain open, we would urge members of the public, in the first instance, to access our Council services by phone, email, post or online and we would encourage customers to make an appointment with the appropriate section in advance if possible, where it is necessary to attend at our offices. All members of the public are advised to wear face coverings when entering the council buildings.

Customer service contact details for Tipperary County Council are:

Phone: 0818 06 5000

Emergency Out of Hours: 0818 06 5003

Email: customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

Online: www.tipperarycoco.ie

Branch Libraries are open to the public. In addition, a contact and collect service is also available. This will allow library members to pre-order and collect books from their local Library. Please contact your local library for further details. Contact details can be found at www.tipperarylibraries.ie or by ringing Library Headquarters at 052-6166100.

Customers may experience some delays in operational response times for some of our services, owing to Covid-19 related staff absences and we would ask for your patience and understanding in this regard.