Lighting in town centre laneway in Tipperary will be improved this year

Councillor Siobhán Ambrose has expressed concern about the darkness in Hopkin's Lane in Clonmel's town centre
The lighting at Hopkin’s Lane in Clonmel’s town centre will be improved this year.
This was confirmed by District Engineer Eoin Powell at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said she had been contacted by a number of retailers about Hopkin’s Lane, and how dark it was.
She said the lane, beside Fitzgerald menswear, was used by people walking from the Mary Street car park to O’Connell Street.
Mr Powell agreed that the lane was “a little dark”.
Councillor Siobhán Ambrose has expressed concern about the darkness in Hopkin's Lane in Clonmel's town centre
Action from the Dr Harty Cup quarter final this afternoon between Cashel Community College and Thurles CBS
A ‘dignified’ woman wearing bloomers riding a safety bicycle in the face of ‘impudence’, The Lady Cyclist, 1896
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.