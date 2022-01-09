Search

09 Jan 2022

Lighting in town centre laneway in Tipperary will be improved this year

Hopkin's Lane in Clonmel is "a little dark"

Hopkin's Lane

Councillor Siobhán Ambrose has expressed concern about the darkness in Hopkin's Lane in Clonmel's town centre

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The lighting at Hopkin’s Lane in Clonmel’s town centre will be improved this year.
This was confirmed by District Engineer Eoin Powell at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said she had been contacted by a number of retailers about Hopkin’s Lane, and how dark it was.
She said the lane, beside Fitzgerald menswear, was used by people walking from the Mary Street car park to O’Connell Street.
Mr Powell agreed that the lane was “a little dark”.

