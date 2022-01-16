Talks from the Abbey in Holycross resumes next Tuesday

The hugely successful Talks from the Abbey will return on Tuesday evening next at 8:00pm for six consecutive weeks on the Holycross Abbey website.



The programme was introduced last January by a local group drawn from the Holycross Ballycahill GAA Club and the Le Chéile organisation in the parish in a response to the lockdown which was resulting in much rural isolation and lonliness.



People were unable to visit each other due to restrictions and the programme endeavoured to bring a slice of local news, stories, music, song and personalities into the homes of parishioners who delighted in the content - everybody involved gave of their time freely and voluntarily for the good of their local community.



The results were staggering with people tuning in to the www.churchservicestv channel from not just all over the country, but from all over the globe as well. Messages of well wishes arrived into the parish office from as far away as the USA and Australia as Talks from the Abbey went global and brought a piece of mid Tipperary to a world wide audience on social media platforms as well.



The programme is very kindly facilitated and supported by Rev Fr Celsus Tierney PP, Holycross and Ballycahill, and the parish staff, and will once again feature local people who will tell their stories and chat with a variety of presenters throughout the run. There will be live entertainment from local musicians and singers, some poetry and plenty to keep the viewer interested through the programmes which last for about 45 minutes or thereabouts.



And, if you happen to miss the live broadcast, you can watch it back on the www.churchservicestv channel by simply selecting Holycross Abbey and choosing the programme you wish.



Among the topics to be discussed during the 2022 run will be a unique programme on Holycross Abbey itself - the restoration, the workers, the fundraising, those involved, the impact the sacred place has had on the locality etc. This will be the first programme and others will follow discussing issues such as farming in the locality; the work of Tidy Villages in Holycross and Ballycahill; a special programme from St Cataldus' Church Ballycahill focusing on the bi-centennial celebrations which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic; a focus on local clubs and organisations which do so much to keep people occupied throughout the year; and a particular spotlight on local personalties including Tipperary TD, Deputy Michael Lowry who has just commenced his 35th consecutive year as a member of Dáil Éireann.



Talks from the Abbey is a real celebration of local life - a way of reconnecting the audience with their neighbours, their friends, former school pals and their locality.



The programme starts at 8:00pm sharp next Tuesday.