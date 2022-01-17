Search

18 Jan 2022

New houses will be coming on stream in Clonmel this year

Homes will be available in Prior Park Grove, Glenconnor Road and Comeragh Drive 

New houses

A number of new houses will be ready for occupation in Clonmel in 2022

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

17 Jan 2022

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

41 new houses at Prior Park Grove in Clonmel will be made available for occupation this year, it was stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Daniel Roche, executive engineer with Tipperary County Council, also said the the delivery of new houses in Glenconnor Road is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.
He said that the council was currently looking at design proposals for the construction of two houses at Comeragh Drive. Some geotechnical investigations had been carried out there recently.
Mr Roche said that details of the second phase of the energy efficiency scheme would be known at a later date.
His comments were made during a discussion on housing at the meeting, when members complained about a lack of council housing in the district and throughout the county.

Man (40s) arrested in connection with theft of car in Clonmel

Local News

