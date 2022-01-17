Man (40s) arrested in connection with theft of car in Clonmel

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 40s, last Friday in connection with the theft of a car from Clonmel town centre that afternoon.
Attempts had been made to gain access to two locked vehicles before entry was gained to an unlocked vehicle on O'Connell Street which was then stolen. The stolen vehicle was found and a man was arrested in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel. He was detained at Cahir Garda Station for questioning.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this crime should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
