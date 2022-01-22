Search

22 Jan 2022

Tipperary council invites applications for Local Improvement Scheme for non-public roads with housing

Tipperary County Council issue notice of intention to declare a public road in Nenagh

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

22 Jan 2022

Applications are invited for the Local Improvement Scheme that applies to non-public accommodation roads.

Projects must benefit two or more parcels of land owned or occupied by different persons or serve the public.

Further details and application forms are available from the Roads Section, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Tel. 0818 06 5000, by email from lis@tipperarycoco.ie or from the Council’s web-site 'www.tipperarycoco.ie'.

If you have applied for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 schemes and were not successful, your application will remain on file and will be considered for the 2022 scheme.

LIS Grant is subject to Department of Rural and Community Development funding.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications for the 2022 Scheme is Friday, February 18 at 12 noon.

Application forms can be obtained on Tipperary County Council's website: www.tipperarycoco.ie

