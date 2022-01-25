Reservoir disruption may cause supply issues to Cappawhite, Cashel and Tipperary Town
Irish Water has reported a reservoir disruption may cause supply issues to Cappawhite, Cashel, Tipperary Town and the surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled until 6pm today, January 25.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
Mullinahone's Denise Gaule and Eimear Horan celebrate after they beat St Brendan's in the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland ladies junior club football championship semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.