Editorial: Huge boost for the Tipperary greyhound industry

The timing of the boost could not have been better. With the National Coursing Meeting scheduled for Clonmel in February the positive news regarding the future of Clonmel Greyhound Track is most welcome.

There had been a great air of uncertainty hanging over the future of the greyhound track in Clonmel for some time.

The facility was in a vulnerable position and had been viewed in recent years as one of the favourites to be selected for closure in any restructuring of the industry.

Now, thankfully, that outcome has been avoided following the announcement of a deal between Clonmel Racetrack and Greyhound Racing Ireland.

In Clonmel we have lost enough over the years. The loss of Kickham Barracks and the closure of St Michael’s came as real blows while the town has suffered a battering in terms of status since the amalgamation of the south and north county councils .

The greyhound industry is an important part of the economic, sporting and cultural life of south Tipperary.

The wiping of a crippling debt and the agreement of a 25 year lease provides great stability for the industry in Tipperary.

It comes as a huge relief to all involved in the industry and those charged with operating the facility have also been given a licence to develop the commercial activities at the track.

The air of pessimism that surrounded the track has now been replaced with a sense of excitement for the future.

The new deal has given a new sense of life to the track and it has landed Clonmel with a great opportunity to develop the business over the coming years.

The operators of the track and the greyhound community that support it will need the support of the public in the coming years as new commercial activities are explored.

We wish all those involved in the enterprise every success in the future.