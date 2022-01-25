Lucy O'Shea from Tipperary Town has become an honorary garda in the Premier County

Honorary Garda Lucy O'Shea in buckled up and ready to go in the Garda Patrol Car with Sgt. Hilda Moloney, Tipp Town Garda
Prior to Christmas Lucy O’Shea from Tipperary Town asked Santa if she could become a Garda.
Well Santa delivered on the request as two-year old Lucy is now Tipp Town’s latest Little Blue Hero and will soon receive her official uniform.
Following a recent hospitalisation, Lucy was delighted to meet with Sgt Hilda Moloney, and Lucy’s very own official Garda Buddy, Garda John Hennessy at Lucy’s home.
Honorary Garda Lucy O'Shea with her mum Karolina and brothers Mattie and Kevin
Her mother Karolina and her brothers Mattie and Kevin shared in the celebrations as their little sister became an Honorary Garda.
For the occasion Lucy was taken out to the Garda Patrol Car and placed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. It was a great surprise for Lucy and one that she will always remember.
Honorary Garda Lucy O'Shea with her Mum Karolina and Sgt Hilda Moloney and Garda John Hennessy, from Tipp Town Garda Station
We offer our warm congratulations to our Little Blue Hero Lucy and look forward to her receiving her official uniform.
Honorary Garda Lucy O'Shea in buckled up and ready to go in the Garda Patrol Car with Sgt. Hilda Moloney, Tipp Town Garda
Cahir camogie starlets at training at the start of last season - the hard work has now paid off with the minor shield final win over Drom/Inch. Well done to all involved.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.