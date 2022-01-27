St Kieran's Care Home in Rathcabbin - HIQA report

A nursing care home in Rathcabbin in north Tipperary was deemed mostly compliant with national standards of care, but only after a follow-up meeting to discuss health and safety standards.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspected St Kieran's Care Home in The Pike, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, over two days on October 12 and October 19, 2021. The report was published on January 26. All care homes are subject to such regular inspections.

Some 16 residents were present on the day of inspection, but it can accommodate up to 23 residents.

The report was critical of the home’s governance, staffing arrangements, and premises upkeep. However, it was deemed compliant in five of seven categories under ‘capacity and capability’ and eight out of 11 categories headed ‘quality and safety.'

“The extent of the concerns of the inspector on day one of this inspection were such that it was deemed necessary to hold a cautionary meeting with the provider on the following day,” the report notes. At the meeting the findings of the inspection were discussed with the provider and they were requested to submit a plan addressing these concerns as a matter of urgency.

The care provider is Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Ltd.

