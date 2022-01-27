Search

27 Jan 2022

St Kieran's Care Home in Rathcabbin - HIQA report

Health and Information Quality Authority made two inspections over two days on October 12 and October 19, 2021

St Kieran's Care Home in Rathcabbin - HIQA report

St Kieran's Care Home in The Pike, Rathcabbin, Roscrea

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

27 Jan 2022 12:07 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A nursing care home in Rathcabbin in north Tipperary was deemed mostly compliant with national standards of care, but only after a follow-up meeting to discuss health and safety standards. 

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspected St Kieran's Care Home in The Pike, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, over two days on October 12 and October 19, 2021. The report was published on January 26. All care homes are subject to such regular inspections.  

Some 16 residents were present on the day of inspection, but it can accommodate up to 23 residents. 

The report was critical of the home’s governance, staffing arrangements, and premises upkeep. However, it was deemed compliant in five of seven categories under ‘capacity and capability’ and eight out of 11 categories headed ‘quality and safety.'

“The extent of the concerns of the inspector on day one of this inspection were such that it was deemed necessary to hold a cautionary meeting with the provider on the following day,” the report notes.  At the meeting the findings of the inspection were discussed with the provider and they were requested to submit a plan addressing these concerns as a matter of urgency.

The care provider is  Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Ltd.

Full report in next week's Tipperary Star. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media