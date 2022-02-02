Search

03 Feb 2022

Free home STI testing programme expanded to Tipperary

The programme which started as a pilot last year is now available in 20 counties

This week, people in Tipperary can order free STI home testing kits.

The programme between the HSE and SH:24 began as a pilot programme in Cork, Kerry and Dublin last year.

The HSE programme is now available to those over 17 years of age living in twenty counties, including Tipperary.

Kits can be ordered at SH:24.ie who, will also make results notifications by phone or text.

However, those ordering kits should note that kits are not suitable if you have symptoms o an STI.

Those with symptoms are advised to visit a sexual health clinic or their GP.

The programme is funded by the HSE and Sláintecare.

SH:24 is a UK based sexual health service that is delivered in partnership with the NHS. 

More information is available at sh:24.ie or sexualwellbeing.ie

