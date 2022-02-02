Applications invited for school transport services in Tipperary

Bus Éireann is accepting new applications for primary and or post-primary seeking school transport for the academic school year 2022/2023. Online applications opened on Monday January 24 .
This means that children starting school in 2022/23, or moving school including from primary to secondary school, or who are moving address, will need to register online before Friday April 29 2022. No fees are payable at this point.
School transport is a significant scheme operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education. Under the school transport scheme, Bus Éireann has been committed to providing vital school transport services for children nationwide since 1967. The scheme is the largest of its kind in Europe with more than 122,000 children availing of school transport services daily. The Scheme is open to primary students living at least 3.2km from their nearest school, and to post-primary students living more than 4.8km from the nearest school.
Again, the closing date for new applications is Friday April 29 2022. Any application received after this date is deemed late and may mean no seat will be available. For further information of the school transport scheme, please visit - www.buseireann.ie/ schooltransport.
