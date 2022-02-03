Twenty-three Tipperary schools are taking part in the Big Travel Challenge 2022

Twenty-three of Tipperary's schools are participating in this year's Big Travel Challenge with the Green Schools programme.

Throughout February, Tipperary's schools will focus on one area of active travel to get as many pupils and staff using it for ten days.

Active travel includes walking, cycling and scooting as well as public transport.

The winning school will receive €1,000 to be used for their Green-Schools Travel programme, while four runners up will receive €500 each.

Twenty of schools are primary schools and include Lisronagh NS in Clonmel, Slieveardagh N.S in Thurles and St Mary's boys and girls in Nenagh.

The Ursuline Thurles, Borrisokane Community College and St Anne's Tipperary Town represent secondary schools in the competition.

Last year, St. Colmcille's Senior National School, Kells, Co. Meath, were named Ireland's Travel School of the Year for their focus on walking.

Green Schools are looking for more schools to get involved in, and those interested can find more information at greenschoolsireland.org.