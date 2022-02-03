Tipperary start-up Make the Moove receives donation from the Ultra Cyclists

Make the Moove is delighted to receive a huge donation from the Ultra Cyclists who cycled the Wild Atlantic Way last July.

The Ultra Cyclists cycled over 2000km to raise funds and endured high temperatures on long days on the bike during the course of 6 and a half days.

They raised over €55,000 for three mental health charities, Mind Space Mayo, turn2me.ie and Macra na Feirme’s Make the Moove service for farmers and rural people.

Make The Moove has grown from a pilot programme in North Tipperary in 2019 to a programme which spans across many counties. The programme provides specific training for farmers around minding their emotional wellbeing and giving easy to use techniques that we all can use to maintain a healthy mind.

The programme has also provided 5000 wellbeing support kits to farmers right across Tipperary. More recently, the programme conducted some research in Roscommon around farmers mental health and wellbeing. The main issues identified in Tipperary in 2019 remain the same in Roscommon, namely isolation, loneliness and increasingly a more prevalent cause of stress is uncertainty around the future of family farms in Ireland.

“Make the Moove aims to develop the programme to grow its support service and to develop further training specifically designed for farmers and rural people. The funds raised by the Ultra Cyclists will help to develop the programme with the addition of a team member,” said Macra na Feirme National President and Make the Moove cofounder John Keane.

In the months ahead Make the Moove aims to develop the support service further while also developing a more stable funding base as the demand for the services and training provided by Make the Moove continues to grow in communities right across the country.