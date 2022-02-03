Search

04 Feb 2022

Tipperary start-up Make the Moove receives donation from the Ultra Cyclists

Make The Moove has grown from a pilot programme in North Tipperary in 2019 to a programme which spans across many counties

Tipperary start-up Make the Moove receives donation from the Ultra Cyclists

Alan Heaney (left) and Niall McGauran (right) of the Mayo Ultra Cyclists presenting a cheque to Macra na Feirme National President and Make the Moove cofounder John Keane (centre)

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

03 Feb 2022 3:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Make the Moove is delighted to receive a huge donation from the Ultra Cyclists who cycled the Wild Atlantic Way last July.

The Ultra Cyclists cycled over 2000km to raise funds and endured high temperatures on long days on the bike during the course of 6 and a half days.

They raised over €55,000 for three mental health charities, Mind Space Mayo, turn2me.ie and Macra na Feirme’s Make the Moove service for farmers and rural people.

Make The Moove has grown from a pilot programme in North Tipperary in 2019 to a programme which spans across many counties. The programme provides specific training for farmers around minding their emotional wellbeing and giving easy to use techniques that we all can use to maintain a healthy mind.

The programme has also provided 5000 wellbeing support kits to farmers right across Tipperary. More recently, the programme conducted some research in Roscommon around farmers mental health and wellbeing. The main issues identified in Tipperary in 2019 remain the same in Roscommon, namely isolation, loneliness and increasingly a more prevalent cause of stress is uncertainty around the future of family farms in Ireland.

“Make the Moove aims to develop the programme to grow its support service and to develop further training specifically designed for farmers and rural people. The funds raised by the Ultra Cyclists will help to develop the programme with the addition of a team member,” said Macra na Feirme National President and Make the Moove cofounder John Keane.  

In the months ahead Make the Moove aims to develop the support service further while also developing a more stable funding base as the demand for the services and training provided by Make the Moove continues to grow in communities right across the country.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media