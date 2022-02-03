Son of Roscrea Councillor signs professional contract at Shamrock Rovers

The son of Roscrea/Templemore county councillor Shane Lee has signed his first professional soccer contract with Irish League champions Shamrock Rovers.
Brody Lee who started out playing with Killavilla United before moving to Dublin back in 2020 to play for Belvedere FC.
The youngster went on trial in recent months at Shamrock Rovers and impressed in his time which has led to the Dublin giants offering Lee a professional contract.
Speaking about his son's achievement on his Facebook page saying, "Big day for our son Brody as he officially signs for Shamrock Rovers to play League of Ireland this year. I don't really give this young man enough credit but today I can honestly say I'm bursting with pride, we cannot put it into words how proud we are of this young man."
