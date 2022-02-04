Presentation Thurles are the Junior B Camogie Munster Champions

Pres Thurles - Munster Junior B Camogie Champions
Massive congratulations to our Junior B Camogie team, who were crowned Munster Champions after a thrilling final in Littleton last weekend.
Our girls fought hard to earn a narrow but well-deserved victory over Coláiste Muire’s talented team from Ennis, Co. Clare in a pulsating game. After a slow start out of the blocks, Coláiste Muire lead at the first water break by a point. Once our Pres girls snatched their first point of the game, it was only a matter of time before they notched up further scores, and at half time, our Pres girls led by a score of 0-5 to 0-2.
In the 2nd half, it was all to play for as the Coláiste Muire girls launched a fine comeback. However, with steel grit and determination, our girls fended of the brave challenge and held the lead until the end, finishing with a scoreline of 0-9 to 0-7.
Capping another superb performance in midfield, our captain, Kate Ralph, accepted the cup on behalf of our hard-working and spirited Junior Munster Champions!
Well done to the whole squad and to their coaches, Mr Cian Treacy and Ms Cáit Devane. Onwards they now march to the All-Ireland Semi-Final in February.
We are so proud of you all!
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.