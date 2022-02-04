Search

04 Feb 2022

Presentation Thurles are the Junior B Camogie Munster Champions

Presentation Thurles are the Junior B Camogie Munster Champions

Pres Thurles - Munster Junior B Camogie Champions

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

04 Feb 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Massive congratulations to our Junior B Camogie team, who were crowned Munster Champions after a thrilling final in Littleton last weekend.

Our girls fought hard to earn a narrow but well-deserved victory over Coláiste Muire’s talented team from Ennis, Co. Clare in a pulsating game. After a slow start out of the blocks, Coláiste Muire lead at the first water break by a point. Once our Pres girls snatched their first point of the game, it was only a matter of time before they notched up further scores, and at half time, our Pres girls led by a score of 0-5 to 0-2.

In the 2nd half, it was all to play for as the Coláiste Muire girls launched a fine comeback. However, with steel grit and determination, our girls fended of the brave challenge and held the lead until the end, finishing with a scoreline of 0-9 to 0-7.

Capping another superb performance in midfield, our captain, Kate Ralph, accepted the cup on behalf of our hard-working and spirited Junior Munster Champions!

Well done to the whole squad and to their coaches, Mr Cian Treacy and Ms Cáit Devane. Onwards they now march to the All-Ireland Semi-Final in February.

We are so proud of you all!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

New lights needed to curb anti-social behaviour in shopping area in Tipperary

Lighting will be improved at Elm Park in Clonmel

Joint Tipperary camogie captains named for 2022 campaign

Out and about in Templemore town

BT Harps secure hard-fought win over Holycross

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media