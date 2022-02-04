Presentation Thurles are the Junior B Camogie Munster Champions

Massive congratulations to our Junior B Camogie team, who were crowned Munster Champions after a thrilling final in Littleton last weekend.

Our girls fought hard to earn a narrow but well-deserved victory over Coláiste Muire’s talented team from Ennis, Co. Clare in a pulsating game. After a slow start out of the blocks, Coláiste Muire lead at the first water break by a point. Once our Pres girls snatched their first point of the game, it was only a matter of time before they notched up further scores, and at half time, our Pres girls led by a score of 0-5 to 0-2.

In the 2nd half, it was all to play for as the Coláiste Muire girls launched a fine comeback. However, with steel grit and determination, our girls fended of the brave challenge and held the lead until the end, finishing with a scoreline of 0-9 to 0-7.

Capping another superb performance in midfield, our captain, Kate Ralph, accepted the cup on behalf of our hard-working and spirited Junior Munster Champions!

Well done to the whole squad and to their coaches, Mr Cian Treacy and Ms Cáit Devane. Onwards they now march to the All-Ireland Semi-Final in February.

We are so proud of you all!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.