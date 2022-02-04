Joint Tipperary camogie captains named for National League

Grace O'Brien of Nenagh Éire Óg and Julieanne Bourke of Borris-Ileigh have been named as the Tipperary senior camogie joint-captains for this year's National League.
The north Tipp duo have been main stays in the teams for the last number of years under Bill Mullaney, and the Ballinahinch man has rewarded their consistency.
Tipperary face Down in the opening round of Division 1 on Saturday afternoon in the Ragg, with the game throwing in at 2pm.
Elsewhere, the Tipperary junior camogie team are also playing in the National Camogie League Division 2 tomorrow against Kilkenny in Freshford at 2pm, while on Sunday, the Tipperary minor team are out in the Tesco All-Ireland Minor A Championship against Limerick in Kilmallock at 2.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.