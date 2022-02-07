Public asked to attend Tipperary University Hospital only in the case of a genuine emergency

The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing increased numbers of presentations.
Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.
"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most. The public are advised that there may be long delays as staff make every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.Patient care is paramount in TippUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address the current situation. Management at TippUH apologises for the long waits for inpatient bed access and the inconvenience caused as a result," said a management spokesperson.
Rockwell Rovers Ladies Football Club are running a car wash fundraiser from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 12 up at the GAA field.
